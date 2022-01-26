Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-$6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $116.77 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day moving average is $112.54. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.81.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.