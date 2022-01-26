Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 720.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $867.50.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $66.64.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

