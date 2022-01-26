Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.20.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ormat Technologies stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,682. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.
