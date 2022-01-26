Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 126,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,682. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.