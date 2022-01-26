Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Approximately 6,555,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 11,890,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of £7.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.44.

About Oriole Resources (LON:ORR)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.