Origin Sport (ORS) Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $103,682.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00087184 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000224 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

