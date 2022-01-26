Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Rating Increased to Buy at Jonestrading

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jonestrading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

ORC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $3.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $699.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,939 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 567,356 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

