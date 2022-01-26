Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,104 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,849 shares of company stock worth $45,510,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

