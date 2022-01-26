Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.83 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.61 and a 200-day moving average of $200.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.62%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

