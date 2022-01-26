Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Universal Display worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $20,530,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 532.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $17,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.08.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

