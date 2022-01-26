Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.75.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,330,934 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $406.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.94. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

