Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,702 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.9% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

NYSE COP opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $89.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.