Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,978 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $477.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

