Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,556 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 124,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Centene by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 139,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Centene by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 909,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,695,000 after purchasing an additional 82,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,193 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

CNC stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

