Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $224.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

