Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.99 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,034 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FMC worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in FMC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FMC by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FMC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

