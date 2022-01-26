Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,174,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 95,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

