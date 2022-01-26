Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,342 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $5,873,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cigna by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 779,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $184,517,000 after buying an additional 202,646 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $4,737,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $234.74 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

