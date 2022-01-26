OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 811 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.96. 641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,896. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

