OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 153 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its position in CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $183.42. 2,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,386. CDW Co. has a one year low of $130.22 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

