OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,276 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IDV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,624 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

