OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after acquiring an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

DKS stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.43. 11,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.32. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.69 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

