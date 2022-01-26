OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,507. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

