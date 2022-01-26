OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after buying an additional 39,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,013,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,306,806 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46.

