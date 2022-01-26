Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) rose 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 1,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 70,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.00.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,301,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,316,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $9,425,000.

About Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

