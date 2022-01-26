Omega Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:OMGA) Lock-Up Period To End on January 26th

Omega Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:OMGA) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 26th. Omega Therapeutics had issued 7,400,000 shares in its IPO on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $125,800,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. Omega Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,856,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,061,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,952,000.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

