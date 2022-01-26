Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.47. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 3,165 shares.

The company has a market cap of $128.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 240,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 42,561 shares during the period. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.