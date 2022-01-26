Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,358,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,167 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

