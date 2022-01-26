Observer (OBSR) Market Cap Tops $19.49 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $19.49 million and $146,535.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Observer has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Observer Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,262,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

