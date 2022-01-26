Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Shares Up 6%

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Get Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 1,098.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OASMY)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.