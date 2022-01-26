Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,354.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

