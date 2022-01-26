O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 136.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 114,967 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 62,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 492,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 59.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 731,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 271,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

