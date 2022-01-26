O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 506 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average is $144.76. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.95.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.