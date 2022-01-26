O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 587 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 42.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

CMP opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.