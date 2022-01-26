O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 648.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 210.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVNA opened at $146.75 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.06 and a 200-day moving average of $287.47.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.74.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

