NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.95.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$8.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.16. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$1.03 and a one year high of C$8.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at C$24,847,984.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,000.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

