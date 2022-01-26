Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NVEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvei from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.57.
Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
