Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvei from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

