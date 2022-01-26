Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTRÉAL. “

Get Nuvei alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.57.

NVEI stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.95. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $20,908,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $964,000.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvei (NVEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.