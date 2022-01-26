Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.91

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1155059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
