Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.91

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1155059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

