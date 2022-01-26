NULS Price Tops $0.36 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $35.82 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NULS has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.94 or 0.06633221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,859.58 or 1.00001692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00049320 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

