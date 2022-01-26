Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Lowered to Sell at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NVO opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. The company has a market cap of $224.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

