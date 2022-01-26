Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 145,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.