Nova Vision Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 2nd (NASDAQ:NOVVU)

Nova Vision Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NOVVU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nova Vision Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Nova Vision Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Nova Vision Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVVU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,962,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,218,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,934,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,334,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,251,000.

