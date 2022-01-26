Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $154,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and have sold 31,904 shares worth $450,707. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

