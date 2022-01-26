Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 16.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 86.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 31,904 shares valued at $450,707. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

