NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €50.00 ($56.82) target price by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €41.63 ($47.30).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €32.28 ($36.68) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($56.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.23.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

