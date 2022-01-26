Noble Vici Group (NASDAQ:NVGI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Noble Vici Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVGI)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Noble Vici Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVGI)

Noble Vici Group, Inc engages in the provision of tools to live and interact in the modern mobile world through ecosystem of IoT, big data, blockchain and e-commerce products and services. It integrates blockchain technology with e-commerce platform to connect consumers and merchants in a global marketplace through blockchain transactions.

