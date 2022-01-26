Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 600 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NetEase were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NetEase by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,944,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in NetEase by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after buying an additional 274,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $35,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.