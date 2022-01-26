Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 501,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,982,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $39,461,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $44,262,124.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,994,492 shares of company stock worth $101,790,561 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 113.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,803 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

