NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $591-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.23 million.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.