NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

NEP stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.66. 9,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,603. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

